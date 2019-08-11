Trumaine Johnson is the Jets most talented corner, but he won't be starting the season for Gang Green. All eyes are on the Jets right now, mostly because Le'Veon Bell joined the team. His legacy and career are on the line, and with the added pressure, the Jets need everyone to be running at 100%. Unfortunately, they just took a huge defensive loss.

ESPN reports that Trumaine Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely after injuring a hamstring Sunday in practice. After practice, Coach Adam Gase expressed his concern. "Anytime a guy that makes a living running has a hamstring ... we'll see how it goes," he stated. "He's going to have to get a lot of treatment and strengthen it up, and we'll get him back as fast as possible." The Jets top three corners are now Darryl Roberts (11 career starts), Brian Poole, and rookie Kyron Brown, an undrafted free agent from Akron. General manager Joe Douglas is searching high and low to get some more help at the position. "The good thing is, with an experienced defensive coordinator like we have with Gregg, Gregg knows how to get guys into a rhythm, find out what they do well and adapt his scheme to our personnel," Gase said of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.