If you are a New England Patriots fan, then you are well-aware of the fact that the team has a rich history which includes six championships over the past 20 years. The dynamic duo of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady might not exist anymore, although they surely remain among the most legendary coach/player relationships in the history of sports. To commemorate their various championships, the team has gotten its very own Nike Air Force 1 collab, including one back in 2016 and another just last year. Now, it appears as though yet another is on the horizon.

With this latest Air Force 1 sneaker, the Patriots have opted to take on the Ultraforce silhouette which is a more modern take on the AF1 Low. As you can see from the detailed images below, the sneaker a white leather upper, all while Patriots colors are placed throughout. For instance, the Nike swoosh is blue and gradient red, all while the tongue has a vintage Pats logo and the back heel has a more modern insignia.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, the release date for this pair has yet to be unveiled, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

