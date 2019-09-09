Football season is back and the New England Patriots are defending Super Bowl champions. If you're a football fan outside of Boston, the Patriots are one of the most frustrating franchises in sports history. Every single time it seems like they are down and out, they come through and win a title when everyone least expects it. Quarterback Tom Brady has six Super Bowl championships to his name and all of them are with the Patriots. These Super Bowls are now being commemorated by Nike thanks to a beautiful pair of Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit's.

The shoe has a navy blue flyknit base, while a Silver swoosh can be found on the sides. The tongue has the Super Bowl 53 logo on it while the back heel says "6X Champions." It's a gorgeous-looking shoe and if you're a Patriots fan, you can't help but want to add these to your collection. Thanks to the images below, we get a better sense of how these will look in person.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the shoe so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Would you cop these or are they a pass? Let us know in the comments.