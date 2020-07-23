A new official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived, giving the most informative look at the story yet, and providing a first look at Kid Cudi's role in the upcoming comedy.

Michael Hickey / Getty images

The film will hit On Demand and be available in theaters September 1, assuming they're open. The movie's official Twitter page announced the news Thursday. "It’s time to save the world, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex @Winter return in the all-new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, available On Demand and in theaters September 1!," the tweet reads.

“We’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time. We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle,” director Dean Parisot told Empire in February. “They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they’re in trouble. And let’s say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music was originally scheduled to release earlier in August; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was pushed back. Many other films have faced the same dilemma. Earlier this week, Christopher Nolan's Tenet was delayed indefinitely. Nolan says the film will still release at some point in 2020.

