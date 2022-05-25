Kyrie Irving tested the patience of Brooklyn Nets fans this year as he missed the vast majority of the team's games. The man was trying to make a statement about the vaccine but it all fell flat as the mandates were removed which allowed Kyrie to come back. His antics also got the Nets' front office in a tizzy especially since he is now a free agent who the team will have to deal with swiftly.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, there is no guarantee that Irving will get a long-term deal like originally believed. The Nets are rumored to have very little faith in his ability to show up for work and as a result they don't really feel like signing him for three to four years.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Per New York Daily News:

"The Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension."

This is definitely bad news for Kyrie although it is very understandable as to why the Nets would feel this way. Kyrie has given them no reason to trust him and that will certainly affect negotiations.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

[Via]