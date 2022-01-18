Kyrie Irving is only allowed to play away games with the Brooklyn Nets this season as the point guard has refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York City has very strict mandates when it comes to the vaccine, and Kyrie has made it clear that he doesn't want to get the jab. Luckily for him, most cities in the United States don't have these same policies, which has ultimately given him the opportunity to play away from home over the past couple of weeks.

On Monday night, Irving played against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in what turned out to be a Nets loss. Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant for four to six weeks, and his absence was certainly felt throughout yesterday's game. Now, however, this is leading to a broader discussion surrounding Kyrie and whether or not he will get vaccinated so that he can play games at home.

While the Nets could use him, Kyrie made it clear to ESPN last night that his intentions have not changed. He will not get vaccinated and injuries to the Nets roster will not make him change his mind.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"It's not going to be swayed just because of one thing in this NBA life," Irving said. "That somehow it's brought to my attention as being more important than what's going on in the real world. It's just not happening for me. Again, I respect everyone else's decision, I'm not going to ever try to convince anyone of anything or any of that, I'm just standing rooted in what I believe in. And though we're dealing with this right now with Kev, I just know that I'm protected by the organization, I'm protected by my teammates, I'm protected by all the doctors I've talked to. And I just stand rooted."

This is an extremely consistent take from Kyrie, which you have to admire in a way. Regardless of whether or not you agree with his decision, he is at least staying true to what he believes.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you the latest updates from around the NBA.

[Via]