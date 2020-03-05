Nelly & The St. Lunatics Took It Home On "Midwest Swing"

When asked about hip-hop's underrated crews, it's hard not to think about Nelly and the St. Lunatics, who enjoyed a brief couple of years in the spotlight. Following the runaway success of Nelly's Country Grammar album, itself one of the great debuts, Murphy Lee, Ali, and Kyjuan rose up to continue the wave set by their fearless leader. What followed was Free City, a twenty-track project that picked up where Nelly's previous drop left off, featuring production handled predominantly by Jason "Jay E" Epperson. And while there are many gems to be found throughout the project, lead single "Midwest Swing" feels like the obvious starting point.

Featuring a country-inspired banger lined with a playful guitar riff and sonically enhanced farm animals, "Midwest Swing" quickly served to dispel any unflattering ideas fans might have had. "What you think we live on a farm? N*** be for real," spits Nelly, his cockiness at an all time high. "We got Benz's Rovers' and Jag's, Hummer's and Deville's." Next up is the original Schoolboy, Murphy Lee, the only other Lunatic to enjoy real success on the solitary front. It' easy to see why, his youthful exuberance giving off the aura of a roguish Bart Simpson type. That's not to count out the others, including personal favorite Ali, who held it down with his own debut album Heavy Starch following the release of the platinum-certified Free City.

Should you be looking for something that might have flown under your radar, look no further than the St. Lunatics' debut. Landing directly in the midst of Nelly's prime, there are plenty of bars and bangers to unpack. Check this one out now, and let the nostalgia flow through you.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

What you think we live on a farm? N***a be for real

We got Benz's Rovers' and Jag's, Hummer's and Deville's

Got a green S-Class, ain't broke the door seal

Shit ain't been the same since I signed Fo' Reel

This shit got ill, when I hit 4 mill

Five and counting, dirty six at will

Did seven on the slide, 8 worldwide

I'll be on my third Bentley by the time I'm at 9