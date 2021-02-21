Nef The Pharoah Unleashes New Project "SINsational"

Coming into 2021, Nef The Pharoah is keeping the streets scorching hot. The rapper had a prolific run in 2020 which included the release of three new projects: ChangSZN 1 & 2 as well as HereYee HereYee. Since the top of the year, he's continued to release new music and on Friday, he blessed fans with his latest body of work, SINsational. The rapper's latest project includes thirteen songs in total with a few guest appearances from some familiar faces. DaBoii appears on the previously released single, "Mentions" while other guest appearances include Derek King, Mari Taylor, Offset Jim, Christ O'Bannon, and Miami The Most.

With a run time of a little over 30 minutes, Nef The Pharoah's kicking the year off on a strong note. Check out his new project below.