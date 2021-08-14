Ned Flanders is one of the most iconic characters from The Simpsons, and over the years, he has become a legend of pop culture. The ultra-religious and sometimes oblivious neighbor to Homer Simpson was a steady fixture on the show and to this day, he is oftentimes quoted by those obsessed with the show. Having said that, his demeanor makes for a unique yet unlikely subject when creating a sneaker collab. Despite this, Adidas has managed to make it work with their brand new Flanders-themed shoe.

In the images below, you can see that Flanders is getting his very own Adidas McCarten which features what could only be described as father-like aesthetics. The colorway of the shoe is completely based on Flanders' everyday outfit as we are met with browns, greens, and even some pink on the insole. As for the packaging, we get a picture of Flanders standing outside of his lefthanded-themed store called the "Leftorium." This is a great way to pay homage to the character and we're sure Simpsons fans will be eager to cop.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

