Ne-Yo & Yung Bleu Collide On "Stay Down"

Ne-Yo is still riding high off of the release of his project, What Was. The R&B legend hasn't released much solo music since then but he's been on a collaborative spree. He teamed up with Too $hort and Ice Cube on "Raider Colors" ft. DJ Nina 9 and Rayven Justice, and most recently, connected with Benny Benassi for "Let Me Go."

While the new year approaches, he's back with some smooth new vibes alongside Yung Bleu titled, "Stay Down." The two is split into two parts with Ne-Yo leading the way on the first half before Yung Bleu's vibrato vocals emerge on the second half.

The new single from Ne-Yo follows the release of "What If" in September. It's looking like Ne-Yo has more work up his sleeve for 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

You know you look good to me

Come pull up in the hood wit me

It ain't no limit

Get to swiping, mm-mm

I'ma ice you out and I have you icy

Please sell the digits just like you triflin'

