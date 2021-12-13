mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ne-Yo & Yung Bleu Collide On "Stay Down"

Aron A.
December 13, 2021 15:32
Stay Down
Ne-Yo Feat. Yung Bleu

Ne-Yo & Yung Bleu join forces for a new single.


Ne-Yo is still riding high off of the release of his project, What Was. The R&B legend hasn't released much solo music since then but he's been on a collaborative spree. He teamed up with Too $hort and Ice Cube on "Raider Colors" ft. DJ Nina 9 and Rayven Justice, and most recently, connected with Benny Benassi for "Let Me Go."

While the new year approaches, he's back with some smooth new vibes alongside Yung Bleu titled, "Stay Down." The two is split into two parts with Ne-Yo leading the way on the first half before Yung Bleu's vibrato vocals emerge on the second half. 

The new single from Ne-Yo follows the release of "What If" in September. It's looking like Ne-Yo has more work up his sleeve for 2022.

Quotable Lyrics
You know you look good to me 
Come pull up in the hood wit me
It ain't no limit
Get to swiping, mm-mm
I'ma ice you out and I have you icy
Please sell the digits just like you triflin'

Ne-Yo Yung Bleu
SONGS Ne-Yo & Yung Bleu Collide On "Stay Down"
