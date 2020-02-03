NBA title contenders, tanking teams and everyone in between will be exploring the trade market this week ahead of Thursday's deadline, and there are several high profile players that could be on the move. One of the latest reports pertains to Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, who has reportedly become a target of the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics and Rockets have engaged in trade discussions centered around the 25-year old big man, and Boston certainly has enough assets to get a deal done. As noted by ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Cs have three first round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Celtics are currently tied with the Miami Heat for the third best record in the Eastern Conference at 33-15. The Rockets, meanwhile, are fifth in the West with a mark of 31-18. Of course, the Celtics aren't the only team interested in acquiring Capela.

Woj reports that the Atlanta Hawks (worst in the East at 13-37) are another potential landing spot as Houston looks to acquire first-round picks that they could use to pull off a trade for another wing player.

Capela, now in his sixth NBA season, is making $14.9 million this season and will make $16 million, $17.1 million and $18.2 million in successive seasons. In 39 appearances this season he is averaging 13.9 points and a career-best 13.8 rebounds per game.