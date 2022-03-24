Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the entire NBA, however, he has been unable to play home games this season due to the New York City mandate against the unvaccinated. Luckily, Kyrie caught a massive break yesterday as it was revealed that New York would lift the ban to accommodate all athletes in the city. This was mostly done for the Yankees and Mets, however, Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets will be the biggest beneficiary as the playoffs are just a few weeks away.

The NBA and NBPA have been advocating for this policy change, and today, they issued a statement on the matter, according to TMZ. As you will see, the league is ecstatic about this news as they believe it will bridge the gap and create a more equitable league.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Per NBA and NBPA:

Justin Ford/Getty Images

[Via]