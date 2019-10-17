The NBA has released the results of their annual General Managers survey on Thursday, revealing that 46% of GMs believe that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers will win the 2019-20 NBA title. The team with the next highest odds is the Milwaukee Bucks with 36% of the vote, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at 11%.

In total, NBA GMs responded to 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, fans, and offseason moves. They were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, and the percentages are based on the pool of respondents to that particular question, rather than all 30 GMs, according to NBA.com.

With that in mind, 62% of GMs polled voted Kawhi Leonard as the best small forward in the game, marking the first time since 2005 that LeBron James didn't get the nod. In regards to the four other positions, Stephen Curry was named best point guard (90%), James Harden the top shooting guard (86%), Giannis Antetokounmpo the best power forward (59%) and Nikola Jokic the league's best center (48%).

When asked which player they'd start a franchise with today, Giannis received a whopping 86% of the votes, while Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis tied for 2nd with 7% each. The Greek Freak was also selected as the heavy favorite to win the 2019-20 NBA MVP award, earning 52% of the vote, while Curry, Kawhi and Anthony Davis each received 10%.

As for their Rookie of the Year predictions, 68% of GMs picked Zion Williamson to take home the hardware. Click here to check out the full GM survey results.

NBA