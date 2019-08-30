NBA 2K20 has today revealed some of the best dunkers in the game, as we are now just one week away from the official launch date.

Checking in as the all-time top dunker in NBA 2K20 is none other than Vince Carter with an impeccable 99 dunk rating. Of course, fans shouldn't expect the 42-year old Atlanta Hawks guard to throw down any between the legs dunks, but if you're playing with the classic Raptors version of VC you'll have no issues posterizing your opponents.

As far as the 2019-20 rosters are concerned, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson boasts a 97 dunk rating, which is tops in the league.

Williamson is followed by two-time Slam Dunk champ Zach LaVine and 2018 dunk contest winner Donovan Mitchell, both of whom have a 96 dunk rating. Rounding out the Top 5 is Aaron Gordon (95) and the defending dunk champ, Hamidou Diallo (95).

In other 2K news, NBA 2K20 recently dropped off a brand new trailer showcasing the game's updated MyCareer Mode which features Idris Elba as your player's head coach and Rosario Dawson as an adviser. The NBA 2K20 MyCareer Mode will also feature appearances by Mark Cuban, Scottie Pippen and Jaleel White, as well as LeBron James and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter.

2K20 will be available across all platforms starting next Friday, September 6. Check out the MyCareer trailer in the video embedded below.