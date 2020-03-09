Kobe and Gianna Bryan tragically passed away in a helicopter accident on January 26th. The helicopter had six other passengers and a pilot, who also lost their lives. It's quite possibly one of the biggest tragedies in the history of sports and fans are still trying to figure out how this could happen to such a huge legend. Ever since the accident, there have been numerous tributes from artists, athletes, and fans who were touched by Kobe's legacy.

This loss has been incredibly hard on Bryant's family. Vanessa Bryant has been active on social media since the passing of her husband and daughter and always makes sure to pay tribute to them whenever she can. This past weekend, Bryant and her daughters visited a mural in which Kobe is depicted kissing Gianna on the top of the head. In the photo posted below, Kobe's oldest daughter, Natalia, can be seen posing in front of the mural with a smile on her face.

These tributes to Kobe and Gianna have been quite beautiful and it's great to see the Bryant family interacting with them. Kobe and Gianna meant so much to a lot of people and their legacies will forever live on.