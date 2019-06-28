Adidas has yet another anime-inspired sneaker collaboration in the works, this time exploring the ninja world of Naruto Shippuden.

Similar to the Dragon Ball Z x Adidas sneaker collection, it is believed that the pack will consist of several different sneakers inspired by the series' many characters. Among the shoes set to release is a pink and red colorway that serves as a nod to Sakura Haruno. The kicks come equipped with a White Boost midsole, as well as “T.7” on the lateral patch with graphic insoles showing off the Japanese character.

It remains to be seen how many sneakers will be releasing in the Naruto x Adidas collection, but we expect to learn more in the near future. Scroll through the IG post embedded below for an early look at the Sakura sneaker and stay tuned for more details.