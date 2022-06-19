Klay Thompson’s dad, Mychal Thompson, had some harsh words for Stephen A. Smith on Twitter after he admitted that he'd remove Wilt Chamberlain from his top 10 all-time list and replace him with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

“Good lord the basketball community, they ready to take me to the guillotine for saying this,” Smith explained on ESPN's First Take. “I wanna emphasize this: I know how phenomenal Wilt Chamberlain is. I’m only holding one thing against Wilt Chamberlain. When we think about you and your era, we constantly think about Bill Russell and 11 rings. 11 to two. You can’t mention Chamberlain without bringing up Russell, and when you bring up Russell, you bring up 11 rings.”



Thompson responded on Twitter: "Ya no…sum times I’m just confused…Steven A Smith took WILT CHAMBERLAIN…OFF of his Top 10 All Time list to add Steph to the list…OFF…WILT? HOW? WHY? The 4 names AUTOMATICALLY on this top 10 list are. Jordan Lebron Kareem n Wilt…THEN talk about the nex 6 players…Geez SAS…"

The latest NBA Finals gave Curry his fourth championship as well as his long-sought-after NBA Finals MVP award. He averaged 31.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the series.

Despite Curry's unimpeachable greatness, Chamberlain remains the only player to score 100 points in a single NBA game and to average more than 40 and 50 points in a season. He is also the only player to average at least 30 points and 20 rebounds per game in a season.

Check out Smith's explanation as well as Thompson's response below.

