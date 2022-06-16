After the Golden State Warriors won their Game 5 matchup of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Warriors forward Draymond Green put his heart on his sleeve during the post game press conference, expressing his emotions around another Finals run with teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

“I couldn’t imagine sharing this journey with anyone else,” said Green. “We’ve always said, we’ve built this thing from the ground up. Our bond, it stretches far past what we’ve accomplished on the basketball court. Those bonds will last forever.” Green talked emphatically about Curry, Thompson and him sharing tables at team events and traveling together after all these years. But Thompson, in typical fashion, took the chance to find humor in the heartfelt moment.

“Well, I don’t know about that,” Thompson said in response. “I owe Draymond some money in dominoes. So I don’t really want to see him too many times.”

Luckily for Thompson, winning another NBA ring comes with plenty of bonus pay, so if he and the rest of Golden State can close out the series in Game 6 at Boston Thursday night, he might be able to settle his tab with Green.

Green has sparked some controversy as of late with his less than stellar performances and choice to continue recording his podcast throughout the Finals. Thompson and Curry have remained anchors on the Golden State offense, helping find the cracks in the strong Celtics defense.

This would mark Green, Thompson, and Curry’s fourth championship together in the past eight seasons.