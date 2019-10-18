Murs & The Grouch Announce New Duo With New Song "Thees Handz"

Murs & The Grouch formerly worked together when they were in the group Living Legends. Although they admit they've had their differences, they've come together to form their new group, Thees Handz. To launch their campaign as a duo, they've released a little two-track project which includes the titular track as well as "Be Nice" with Brady Watt.

"Murs and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye,” The Grouch told HipHopDX. “During our time in the Living Legends, we butted heads when it came to creative and business decisions. As time has gone on, our love for each other as brothers has grown. We recorded this album from a real place and I’m very proud of how far we’ve come. We built this shit from the ground up with our bare hands, so to speak, and the title track embodies that. We included the ‘Be Nice’ track because every motherfucker needs to be nice."

After giving fans a taste of what to expect with the two-track effort, their full-length drops on Nov. 8th on Thees Handz/Empire. Peep their two new songs below.