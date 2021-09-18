mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy Enlists Babyface Ray & Est Gee For "Beat The Case"

Aron A.
September 18, 2021 11:23
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Beat The Case
Mozzy Feat. EST Gee & Babyface Ray

Mozzy locks in with EST Gee and Babyface Ray for a highlight off of "Untreated Trauma."


One of the West Coast's most consistent is back with some new heat this week. Mozzy has been steadily keeping his foot on the gas by releasing numerous high-quality tapes packed with honesty, emotion, and tales of the streets. This week, he returned with his latest project, Untreated Trauma. Stacked with 10 songs in total, it's track #2 that fans have been hyped over. Mozzy enlists Detroit's Babyface Ray and Louisville's EST Gee for the record, "Beat The Case." The production carries the urgency of Detroit's soundscape while each one of the artists speaks on the bleak reality of the streets that they come from.

The latest album from Mozzy arrives months after he and YG teamed up for their collaborative project, Kommunity Service.

Check out "Beat The Case" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Mr.-Spin-Tomorrow-In-A-Different-Car
Tryna get it finished so we spinnin' tryna end the war
Red ain't out here coaching his lil' solider, wish I listened more
Trappin' and I'm active, stiff, got Manny in the kitchen drawer

Mozzy
