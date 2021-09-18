Mozzy Enlists Babyface Ray & Est Gee For "Beat The Case"

One of the West Coast's most consistent is back with some new heat this week. Mozzy has been steadily keeping his foot on the gas by releasing numerous high-quality tapes packed with honesty, emotion, and tales of the streets. This week, he returned with his latest project, Untreated Trauma. Stacked with 10 songs in total, it's track #2 that fans have been hyped over. Mozzy enlists Detroit's Babyface Ray and Louisville's EST Gee for the record, "Beat The Case." The production carries the urgency of Detroit's soundscape while each one of the artists speaks on the bleak reality of the streets that they come from.

The latest album from Mozzy arrives months after he and YG teamed up for their collaborative project, Kommunity Service.

Check out "Beat The Case" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mr.-Spin-Tomorrow-In-A-Different-Car

Tryna get it finished so we spinnin' tryna end the war

Red ain't out here coaching his lil' solider, wish I listened more

Trappin' and I'm active, stiff, got Manny in the kitchen drawer

