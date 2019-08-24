Mozzy & Raz Simone Link Up On Their New Project "Members By All Movements"

Mozzy's one of the busiest rappers in the West these days. Since the beginning of 2018, it feels like he's been blessing fans with a constant flood of new music on a regular basis. This year alone he's already released two projects -- Internet Affairs and Slimey Individualz with Berner. On top of that, he's preparing for the release of his forthcoming joint project with Gunplay. However, before all of that, he's linked up with Raz Simone for another project titled, Members By All Movement.

Mozzy and Raz Simone dropped off their new project earlier today on short notice. The project consists of eleven tracks in total and one feature from Sonyae who appears on the last track, "Cross Colours." Other than that, they hold it down on their own and serve up an excellent project to ride out to this weekend.