Mozzy & EST Gee Join Forces On "Lurkin"

Aron A.
July 01, 2022 12:55
Via TIDAL
Lurkin
Mozzy Feat. EST Gee

Mozzy and EST Gee link up on "Lurkin."


Yo Gotti truly has one of the most impressive rosters in rap right now. Over the years, he's established CMG as a premium label in hip-hop amplifying authentic voices from the streets. Over the course of a few months, Yo Gotti announced the signings of EST Gee and Mozzy, who've now joined forces for a new banger titled, "Lurkin." Dave-O and Hardknock's production delivers a menacing feel that's only fitting for collaboration between EST Gee and Mozzy. "Lurkin" is a certified banger that deserves a spot on your long-weekend playlist.

Mozzy's latest release follows "Real Ones" ft. Roddy Ricch and "Tell The Truth" alongside Shordie Shordie. It seems like we'll be getting a new project from the Sac-Town rapper in the near future.

Check his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Homicide runnin' through my mind, that's my pill bussin'
Mama asked to bring it back then, I ain't healed from it, still thuggin'
Even though they watchin', I don't see I'm comin', friend nothin'
Watered out my body in the field huntin'

SONGS Mozzy & EST Gee Join Forces On "Lurkin"
