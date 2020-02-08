MoStack Heats Up The Winter With "Staqdo"

MoStack has been steadily blazing up the UK scene for a minute. With the release of his debut album Stacko in 2019, he proved that he can deliver a body of work that's just as strong as the singles he released. Stacko included appearances from some of the biggest names in the UK like Dave, Stormzy, J Hus, and more.

Although it's been a minute since the album's release, he's back with some brand new music. He came through with his latest single, "Staqdo" earlier today. The song has his signature afroswing sound with infectious melodies that'll worm their way into your ear. This could be a good sign that his sophomore release is on the horizon.

Peep his new single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t bro if we ain’t got the same beef

Hang with them, you better hate me

I swear, the way how they live is crazy

I don’t know who to make my wifey

