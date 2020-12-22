The drama of the NBA is back in full swing, and it feels good. Earlier today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Clippers offered Luke Kennard a lucrative extension, to the tune of $64 million for four years. Kennard is new to the team, joining them as part of a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. The extension seems odd for someone who just joined, but the Clipper are obviously committed to Kennard. However, former Clipper Montrezl Harrell didn't seem impressed.

Harrell left the Clipper and moved across the hall to the Lakers establishment. He will most likely be leading the bench, but can also work into starting rotations when the Lakers want to run three bigs (something they did last year with Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, and Dwight Howard). Harrell left a "cryptic" message on Twitter that appeared not long after the news broke.

The internet couldn't help but join in on the laughter and confusion as well. Harrell's response seems to stem from the fact the Clipper had little interest in paying to re-sign him, or so he hinted. "Apparently not, if I'm on the other side," Harrell answered when asked if the Clippers were engaged in re-signing him. "I feel that if you spend your career in any place long enough, you're going to want to still keep playing there and keep growing there. So, of course I still have great respect for those guys and for that organization. But like I said, as far as they wanted me back, obviously it doesn't seem that way, does it?"