Charlotte Hornets role player Montrezl Harrell is currently in trouble with the law, as just last month, the NBA star was caught with three pounds of weed in the trunk of his rental car. According to TMZ, Harrell was driving through Kentucky when it was reported that he was driving a bit frantically on the road. This led to a traffic stop in which police did a search of the vehicle. Once they found the three pounds of weed, Harrell was arrested.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Harrell has been formally charged with drug trafficking. This is a pretty huge felony and if Harrell is convicted of it, he could face a total of five years in prison.

For now, Harrell is still in the early stages of the justice system, which means there is a lot that could happen between now and a supposed trial. Either way, this is not a good look for the Hornets, who just had a situation with Miles Bridges, who was posting himself sipping lean on his Instagram story.

