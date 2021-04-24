Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk & Polo G Tap Into Their Pain On "Free Promo"

Over the past year, Moneybagg Yo's star profile has grown immensely from a guttural trap artist from Memphis to a bonafide superstar. The release of his latest album, A Gangsta's Pain, further cemented this notion. Led by arguably his most pop-centric record to date with "Hard For The Next," A Gangsta's Pain dissects the dichotomy between lit trap bangers and vulnerable R&B-infused records.

We've been excited to hear the album in full since our cover story with the Memphis star earlier this month. One song, in particular, that we've looked forward to hearing is "Free Promo," ft. Lil Durk and Polo G. The rapper previously hinted at its existence earlier this year when he hinted that he had a song with the Voice and the GOAT, who would later be identified as Polo. Moneybagg dives deep into the Southern blues influence on this track with piercing pianos and twangy guitars on the production and further exploring vocal range. Alongside Durk and Polo, the three artists offer emotionally driven verses reflecting on mistrust and disloyalty in the streets and in the game.

Quotable Lyrics

At my first repast at 9 then I started going often

Lamp had a frown on his face like he ain’t wanna coffin

Know my lil son gotta eat so I’ma workaholic

If this ain’t greatness then I really don’t know what to call it

