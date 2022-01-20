Moneybagg Yo Joins French Montana For "FWMGAB (Remix)"

It's been a few months since French Montana unveiled his latest studio project, They Got Amnesia, and even longer since he claimed the summer of 2022 with "FWMGAB." The Shakira-sampling record arrived in June 2021, commandeering the months of sweltering heat as French continued to defy his naysayers.

Even though we're a few weeks into 2022, it seems that a deluxe edition of the album is coming soon. Today, French Montana unveiled the official remix of "FWMGAB" featuring Moneybagg Yo, whose sheer presence elevates the record. After such a successful year in 2021, Bagg reflects on the success of "Wockesha" and his growing rates for features and performance over the triumphant horns.

Though we're in the thick of the winter, Moneybagg Yo's assistance on the remix of French's hit record helps extends its lifespan into the new year.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as ain't straight, bitches ain't safe

Wockesha slow my pace, this a turtle race

Memphis on my back so my name holds weight

You might be gettin' money but it's still a low rate

