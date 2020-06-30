Moneybagg Yo Has Quite A Bit To Say On "Said Sum"

You're going to have to speak a little bit louder for Moneybagg Yo. The Memphis has been making waves in the rap game in the last few years, but since he dropped his sophomore effort 43va Heartless in 2019, things have been taking off. His most recent release, Time Served, peaked at the No. 3 spot on Billboard's 200 Chart, and a handful of his singles have turned him into a Gold and Platinum-selling artist. While his romantic relationships often make headlines, Moneybagg Yo wants people to focus on his career, so he returned on Monday (June 29) with another single, "Said Sum."

On the track, Moneybagg delivers lines about certain types of people who have a lot to say, but aren't saying anything substantial. He takes quite a few subliminal shots on this one, and it's sure to stir up more controversy than it already has. Check out "Said Sum" by Moneybagg Yo and let us know who you think he may be talking about on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I thought a nigga who watch what I do but he can't get his bitch back said somethin' (Tuh)

Is it true that he postin' another nigga money prolly, I don't put that past him (Maybe so)

I thought a hoe that be speakin' on me but be fuckin' a broke nigga said somethin' (Listen)