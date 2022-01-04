You will no longer find Moneybagg Yo sipping on Texas Tea this year, as he's announced that he'll be entering the new year with a sober mind. The rapper, who topped HNHH's Top 35 Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 with "Wockesha," took to Twitter today where he announced that he won't be dabbling in substances anymore. He explained that he thought he needed substances like lean to fuel his creativity but he's only found himself getting better when he isn't under the influence. Plus, he said that his skin is glowing when he isn't sipping.



"I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure," he wrote before launching the #NoMoreWockesha challenge.

This shouldn't be entirely shocking. NLE Choppa previously asked Moneybagg Yo to stop sipping lean in favor of chlorophyll. Bagg didn't say much but he did quote Choppa's tweet, adding a handshake emoji in response.

Bagg isn't the only Memphis artist whose spoken about the wonders of being lean-free. Pooh Shiesty recently said that he was trying to quit sipping lean, as well. Pooh said that his mental state has changed completely since his incarceration and that he would completely cut the cough syrup-based concoction out of his diet for good.

