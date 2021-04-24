We're on the last Saturday of April which means that summer is just around the corner. Though the pandemic slowed down a lot of releases over the past year, artists have still been cranking out new projects as vaccination numbers go up with hopes we'll officially be outside this summer. On Friday, we received a bunch of new music from some of the hottest in the game.

This week's Fire Emoji playlist includes a slew of new heat including a few highlights off of Moneybagg Yo's latest album, A Gangsta's Pain. The Pharrell-assisted, "Certified Neptunes" and "Shottas" were both necessary additions to the playlist this week. Young Thug's YSL imprint came through with their latest compilation album, Slime Language 2 last week. Highlighting the array of talent on roster, and many A-List names who assist, the deluxe edition arrived with another eight songs. A few cuts from the OG and the deluxe edition creep their way onto the playlist, as well.

Despite his legal troubles, NBA Youngboy is apparently in album mode with Sincerely, Kentrell slated to arrive next month. His latest single, "Territorial" highlights the softer, more vulnerable side of Youngboy. Will this be what his next project consists of entirely? Who knows, but it's a promising indication of what he has in store.

Other additions to this week's playlist include new heat from Fivio Foreign who dropped off "Unruly" on Friday. With Cordae still working away on his next studio album, he gave fans a taste of what's next with Just Until... His collaboration with Young Thug on "Wassup" is certainly sounding like it'll be on repeat for the months ahead.

Check the playlist out below.