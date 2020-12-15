Money Man Offers A New Loosie "Chosen"

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aron A.
December 15, 2020 15:48
Money Man keeps on stackin' his money on "Chosen."


It's all about leveling up for Money Man. 2020 has been a year where much of the labor that he's put in over the years finally started to gain some rightful recognition. The release of Epidemic and State Of Emergency propelled his career even further with the remix to "24" ft. Lil Baby that earned him his first Billboard chart placement.

But for anyone who's followed his career, you know that his YouTube page has been a hub for loose gems. The rapper returned today with his new single, "Chosen." Twangy guitar and enchanting flutes serve as his backdrop while offering jewels that only a hustler could.

Press play on Money Man's new single below and check out our interview with the "24" rapper for On The Come Up.

Quotable Lyrics
I be havin' weight, I'm a heavy n***a
This a double R, not a Chevy, n***a
Choppa with a knife, I behead a n***a
Too much pillow talking, too much tellin' n***a

