Money Man Drops Off "9/11 Freestyle"

Money Man is back with another loose freestyle to hold you over until the weekend. The former Cash Money artist has been working the independent route which is far more fitting for him. He's his own boss and doesn't really have any restrictions when it comes to dropping music. Everything is done at his own time. Today, the rapper released a brand new freestyle titled, "9/11 Freestyle." Although today does mark the 18th anniversary of 9/11, this has nothing to do with it. Over rich and soulful trap production, Money Man details luxurious lifestyle reaped from the dirt done and rising the ranks in the game.

Money Man's undoubtedly one of the most slept-on rappers right now. Earlier this year, he released his latest project, Paranoia. Keep your eyes peeled for more news on the rapper's next album.

Quotable Lyrics

I was on the plane with the pack, feelin' weary

Feds on the iPhone, turned off Siri

Momma told me never let them take your jewelry

If you ain't a boss then you can't stand near me