Molly Brazy Drops Album "Built To Last" Featuring Kash Doll

Detroit native Molly Brazy returns with a brand new project titled Built to Last. The last album Molly released was 2018's Queen Pin, and she's back with an 11-track effort that hosts only one feature from another Detroit rapper: Kash Doll. The 20-year-old artist has been carving out her spot in the industry, hoping to one day join the rank of women emcees who are not only veterans, but legends in the rap game.

It's interesting that Brazy's only feature comes from Kash Doll because back in June she shared that it was Kash who gave her the best career advice she's received to date. "I was a hot-head when I started," Brazy admitted about her easily-flared attitude. "She calmed me down. She a boss ass b*tch. She made me feel like if I'm out here beefin', I'm a bum ass, bothered ass, miserable ass...you know what I'm sayin'? If you bothering other people [then] you bothered." Check out Molly's latest and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Knockem Out

2. Wood

3. All That

4. Count That

5. Snaxk f. Kash Doll

6. In N Out

7. Uh Huh

8. Keep Em Comin

9. Break a Bank

10. Make It Rain

11. Everything Did