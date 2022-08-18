Anitta's served up a brand new hit record alongside Missy Elliott titled, "Lobby." The cherished Virginia artist lends her talents to Anitta's new poppy single, which follows the release of the Maluma-assisted "El Que Espera" and "La Lota" alongside Tini and Becky G.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, Anitta expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Missy. "That’s unbelievable. I would never imagine that, even in my most amazing dreams. I grew up my whole… when I was a teenager I used to look at her videos and everything and just… she’s iconic," she said.

The release of "Lobby" comes ahead of the deluxe edition of Versions Of Me which is expected to arrive on streaming platforms on August 25th.

Check the new single below and sound off with yrou thgouths in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Straight to the party, we meeting up in the lobby

I'm feeling kinda naughty, the way he be on my body

Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party

That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti

