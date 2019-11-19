The Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly unveil their brand new "City Edition" alternate uniforms in the coming weeks, but the leaked images have already surfaced giving fans a look at what to expect. And it appears as though the Bucks are going balls deep on Milwaukee's "Cream City" nickname.

The rumored uniforms come in a cream colorway, as a nod to the color of the bricks that most of the buildings in the city are made of, which is certainly a good start. Things get a little dicey from here though, as the uniforms feature "CREAM CITY" across the chest in a script font.

Again, Milwaukee is nicknamed Cream City so the idea here makes sense but the execution is just baffling. You have to wonder how nobody thought to question the look while these were going through production, but the cat's out of the bag now and #NBATwitter is having a field day with the results.

Check out some of the reactions to the Bucks' "Cream City" uniforms below, and stay tuned for the official reveal.