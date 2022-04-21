Earlier today, we reported about an altercation that Mike Tyson had while on a JetBlue flight that was supposed to be leaving San Francisco. Tyson had gotten onto the flight where he was met by a fan who wanted to take a picture with the boxing legend. Tyson ultimately obliged and appeared to be quite friendly with the man.

In videos obtained by TMZ, Tyson was eventually pestered incessantly by the man and despite numerous warnings to stop, the fan kept going. That's when Tyson got up and hit the man in the face numerous times before leaving the flight, altogether.

Now, Tyson's reps are speaking out on the altercation, stating that the man who was hit was very intoxicated and that he even threw a water bottle at Tyson.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's rep told TMZ. Following the incident, the man was treated for his injuries and it appears as though he will be just fine. The fan also went to the police but it remains to be seen what will be done here from a legal standpoint. For now, the authorities have yet to make any public comments on what went down. Stay tuned to HNHH as this remains a developing story.

