Mike G Drops Off His Latest Project "Exile"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Mike G. The rapper was a notable member of the Odd Future camp before things began to fall apart among the collective. Although it arguably had an impact on his career and his popularity, it didn't prevent him from unleashing a ton of music on his own. The rapper released a few singles throughout the year but now, he's back with a brand new project titled Exile.

Laced up with nine tracks in total, Mike G drops off his latest body of work. The project includes features from G.U.N., Ash Riser, Gamo and Cat Clark. On the production side, Chase Clouds, Beatboy, Takeflight, Take Hundreds, and The Internet's own Syd hold it down.

Peep the full project below.