Mike D'Antoni is considered to be one of the most respected head coaches in the entire NBA. However, there have been times where he has had trouble with getting teams to go far in the postseason. Perhaps the best example of this was during these past few years with the Houston Rockets. Despite having players like James Harden, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook throughout his tenure, D'Antoni was never able to lead the team out of the Western Conference Finals.

Last night, D'Antoni's team was officially eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. It seemed as though the Rockets could have a chance this season, although they were beaten pretty easily. After the game, D'Antoni said he wasn't sure of what the future holds but today, he made a final decision as he told the team he would not be coming back.

This decision is going to create an interesting scenario when it comes to the offseason as D'Antoni will be looking for a new team, all while the Rockets look for a new bench boss. There are plenty of rumors floating around right now, with some thinking the 76ers could be in the running for D'Antoni.

Keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.