Mike Conley was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Utah Jazz last week and fans of his former team have been in mourning ever since. Conley is one of the most important players in franchise history and was a part of the infamous "grit and grind" era which saw the team reach the Western Conference Finals one season. The Grizzlies have struggled over the past few seasons and it was clear that it was time for both parties to move on from each other. As Conley heads to Utah, he will be a part of a young team that has an opportunity to contend in a depleted Western Conference.

While Conley is leaving Memphis, he still has plenty of strong feelings for the city and expressed them in a heartwarming video via Uninterrupted.

As Conley explains, he was only a 19-year-old kid when he was drafted by the team and was able to build strong friendships with his teammates over the years. The point guard is seen as one of the more low-key players in the league who still has the ability to win his team games.

Even though fans of the squad are disappointed, it should be comforting to know just how much Conley loved the city and that he's wishing everyone the best.

It's a classy video by an even classier player.