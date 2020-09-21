With the next generation of consoles set to launch this November, Xbox head Phil Spencer recently secured a massive deal that immediately captured the attention of gamers worldwide. IGN reports that Microsoft has unveiled plans to purchase the gaming company Bethesda, as well as their parent company ZeniMax Media, for a staggering sum of $7.5 billion.

Those who follow the gaming industry are likely familiar with Bethesda's works, be it through The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, or Doom. In fact, The Elder Scrolls 6, the follow-up to the 2011 classic Skyrim, would likely top more than a few most-anticipated lists. And now, in one fell swoop, Xbox has raised all sorts of questions and a shroud of uncertainty, prompting fears that some of gaming's biggest series would go on to be exclusive to a single console.

Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard expanded on the possibility of exclusivity, issuing a statement that has calmed the nerves of Sony fanboys -- albeit only slightly. "This one is about more than one system or one screen," he begins, in an official Bethesda blog post cited by IGN. "We share a deep belief in the fundamental power of games, in their ability to connect, empower, and bring joy. And a belief we should bring that to everyone - regardless of who you are, where you live, or what you play on. Regardless of the screen size, the controller, or your ability to even use one."

At this moment, Phil Spencer maintained that exclusivity would come on a "case-by-case basis," though few could deny the sheer power move that making Elder Scrolls and Fallout Xbox exclusive would be. Of course, the sheer volume of ports that Skyrim has received has been oft-memed, and seeing such a universally beloved franchise limit its reach would feel like somewhat of a step backward for the gaming community -- albeit a major step forward for Xbox as a whole. How do you feel about this monumental deal?

