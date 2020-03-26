mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mick Jenkins & Kaytranada Do It Again On "Frontstreet"

Mitch Findlay
March 26, 2020 17:55
Frontstreet
Mick Jenkins Feat. Kaytranada

Mick Jenkins and Kaytranada continue to forge an impeccable partnership with "Frontstreet."


The Circus has packed up and left town, but the remnants of its chaotic arrival continue to linger long after the fact. Perhaps that was Mick Jenkins' plan all along. To settle in for a brief moment, wreak havoc with his scathing wit and relentless commentary, and move on to the next project. After all, Jenkins seems hellbent on making 2020 one for the ages, one in which his prolific work ethic elevates to new heights. 

Now, the Chicago poet has come forth with a pair of bangers, his first new music since delivering his EP in January. In one corner we're looking at the Kojey Radical-assisted "Snakes," a hard-hitting banger you can check out right here. Here, we've got another link-up between Mick Jenkins and Kaytranada, a pair that have already solidified themselves to be a dominant musical partnership. "Frontstreet" is no exception, with Kaytra's skittering percussion and invasive synths striking the perfect backdrop for Jenkins' musings.

"These days gotta put me on Frontstreet, no cutscenes, just a one-shot," he spits. "Call it Clifford, got the red in the front seat, and the loud turn heads like a gunshot." Check out the atmospheric jam right now, and sound off - is Mick Jenkins top five with the pen

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Didn't wear it on the surface, it was underlined
These days gotta put me on Frontstreet
No cutscenes, just a one-shot
Call it Clifford, got the red in the front seat
And the loud turn heads like a gunshot
Bullshit stop flows like a blood clot
No, I don't stretch my stories, no bungee

