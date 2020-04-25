One of the most popular sneakers of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This shoe has come out in numerous colorways over the years and is adored by fans everywhere. Jordan Brand is well-aware of its popularity and is always coming out with new models that excite sneakerheads and the average consumer. The Air Jordan 1 has also gotten its fair share of PEs that are given to Jordan Brand universities.

We have posted previews of some of these PEs over the last little while and now, we have a fresh look at the Michigan Wolverines offering thanks to @englishsole on Instagram. As you can see, the shoe has multiple premium textures as the side panels are white and the toe box, back heel, and Nike swoosh are yellow. From there, we have navy blue overlays that match the Wolverines jerseys perfectly. Overall, this is one of the best AJ1 PEs we have seen so far and we can't wait to see more in the future.

As for the collectors out there, these are for the players only so don't expect to see these on store shelves anytime soon.

Let us know your opinion on these kicks, in the comments below.