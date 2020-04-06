Jordan Brand has been known to sponsor various University programs across the United States and it just so happens that Georgetown is one of those colleges. The Hoyas have a proud basketball background which makes them the perfect subject of a Jumpman partnership. Jordan Brand is known for its incredible player exclusives that it gives to its Universities. When it comes to this Georgetown Air Jordan 1, there is no denying that they were able to stay on brand.

Of course, these are PE's which means the public will never get their hands on these. They are for the players and staff only, however, thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed images to bring you. As you can see from the post below, the shoe is covered in navy blue, white, and grey tones. Meanwhile, there are various premium materials on the upper that add some interesting textures. Overall, it makes for a unique PE that will certainly have OG Jordan heads salivating.

Let us know what you think about these in the comments below. Would you cop them if you could?

Also, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more sneaker content, in the future.