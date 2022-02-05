On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Kanye West's new actress boo turned 32 years old. As they celebrated at a restaurant with some of Julia's closest friends, Kanye had a special surprise in store that even he did not understand the magnitude of.

Ye gifted Julia and her girlfriends all brand new Hermes Birkin bags. Authentic Birkin bags can be hard to fid in a hurry, considering they take a process of finding and vetting a seller, confirming they are real and meeting the seller to retrieve them. They have been a hot commodity in fashion lately, particularly among young celebrities.

To help him find these bags, Kanye enlisted the help of Michelle Lovelace, known professionally as Meech, or StyleByMeech. Although Lovelace, who spoke with Complex, had a rough start to 2022 because of her Instagram account being suspended for IP infringement, her fashion expertise is still extremely valuable. So, when Kanye West's team reached out to her, since she had already sound Ye a pair of shoes, she hit the ground running for some Birkins: "All of a sudden I was in a group chat with different people and they were saying how big this is for him and we need to get this done no matter what it takes. I was sweating."

Kanye's favorite of the bags Meech found was the Birkin 25 with rose gold hardware made of ostrich leather. This one he gifted to Julia, and then he had Michelle round up four more Birkin 25 bags that either came in Togo or Epsom leather, which was a slightly easier task for Meech. But, she still had to expedite a process that to weeks when she only had about 4 days.

When Fox saw Lovelace at her b-day party, she asked about the difficulty of finding the bags, and Michelle revealed that Kanye had no idea how tough of a process it was: "I lined them up and (Kanye) was basically like, ‘Cool. Thanks.’ But then later we were in the lobby with Julia and his assistant was like, 'This is who got the bags,' and Julia was like, ‘Oh my God, how did you make this happen? I know these bags are so hard to get.’ And then Kanye looks at me and is like, ‘Wait. These are hard to get and I just dismissed you like that?’ And I was like ‘Yeah.’ And he just gave me a big bear hug. I was freaking out. I was like ‘Oh my God. Kanye just hugged me."

Lovelace explained that this was a great jumpstart to the rest of her resurgent career: "Getting those bags literally just unlocked a new goal for me that I didn’t even know that I could do. This is a huge peak in my career and I started not even a year ago.”

Check out the video of Julia and her friend with the bags below.

