Michael Jordan is the best player in NBA history so he certainly knows a thing or two about what it takes to be in the Hall of Fame. Regardless of how you feel about Jordan, he won six championships and no one will ever be able to take that away from him. Jordan is constantly being asked about other players and what he thinks about their credentials. During a recent appearance on Today, Jordan was asked about which players he would like to have on his team if he were still playing.

Interestingly enough, Steph Curry wasn't brought up which is something the interviewer noted. He even asked Jordan if Curry would be offended which led to a pretty fascinating answer.

"I hope not. He's still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though," Jordan said. The Bulls legend's comments are pretty shocking when you think about just how much Curry has done in his career. He has won three NBA Championships and is considered by many to be the best shooter of all-time. As far as the GOAT is concerned, he still has a lot to do before he can be considered a Hall of Famer.

Do you agree with Jordan or is he way off on this one? Let us know in the comments.