Michael Christmas Creates A Soulful Experience On "Hiding"

Michael Christmas has treated the world to Hiding. The new album runs for ten tracks, which is just enough to get the point across. However, we still wanted more. Hiding has a soulful feel to it, one that gives it a contemporary sound swirled in old-school vibes. Christmas' name alone evokes thoughts of the holiday, especially around this time of year. Somehow, that makes Hiding FEEL like a holiday album, with its smooth and gorgeous melodies that make you feel warm inside.

Hiding features appearances from Kota the Friend and Luke Bar$. "Cinderblocks" with the former is one of the more jumpy singles, while "Rule the World" featuring the latter is an introspective album cut. There are no real lows on Hiding; the whole project rides consistently giving fans an even helping of lyrics and dope beats. Stream the new project from Michael Christmas and let us know what you think.