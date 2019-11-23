Earlier this week, Michael B. Jordan shared the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Tom Clancy film, Without Remorse. Jordan is set to star as John Clark, an ex-Navy SEAL turned CIA operative.

The film is directed by Stefano Sollima who worked on Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Without Remorse tells the origin story of one of the series's most popular characters. The teaser gives away very little. We see Jordan removing his helmet and adjusting his vest while scenes and sounds of war appear over his head.

The novel, of which the film is based, was originally published in 1993 and took place during the Vietnam war. Based on the teaser, this looks like it will be a more modern adaptation. The story will be told in two parts with a followup film titled Rainbow Six planned for a future release.

Jordan's starring role was originally going to go to Tom Hardy, but the plans fell through. This is yet another iconic IP that Jordan will work on. He starred in as Adonis Johnson in 2015's Creed as well as Killmonger in Black Panther. Early in his career, he also worked on HBO's The Wire.

Without Remorse is set to release on September 18, 2020.