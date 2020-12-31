mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MF DOOM & Madlib Displayed Their Legendary Chemistry On "Accordion"

Alexander Cole
December 31, 2020 18:08
Image via Madvillain

Accordion
MF Doom
Produced by Madlib

"Madvillainy" is an undeniable classic.


MF DOOM is a legend of hip-hop and today, it was announced that he passed away back in October, at the age of 49. Since his passing, numerous tributes have poured in and fans remain devastated by his loss. With his legacy being revisited, it is important to recount some of the triumphs of his career, including the album Madvillainy which was a classic joint album with Madlib. Specifically, we are taking a look at the track "Accordion."

This song was named after the instrument it samples and at a runtime of 1:58, we get some incredible catchy production that throws you a bit off guard, at first. Meanwhile, DOOM provides some existential lyrics that feature his unique off-kilter flow. It's one of those DOOM tracks that immediately grabs your attention and keeps it for the entire duration of the track.

At the time of Madvillainy's release, fans were obsessed with what had been created and all these years later, the project is still considered among DOOM's best. While we never got a second Madvillain album, their legacy will forever live on.

RIP MF DOOM.

Quotable Lyrics:

Living off borrowed time, the clock tick faster
That'd be the hour they knock the slick blaster
Dick Dastardly and Muttley with sick laughter
A gun fight and they come to cut the mixmaster

MF Doom
