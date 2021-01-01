MF DOOM & Madlib Crafted A Classic With "Madvillany"

Yesterday, it was announced that the world had lost a hip-hop titan, one of the greatest lyricists the game has ever known: MF DOOM. Easily one of the most imaginative and unique emcees in the game, many were quick to pay homage to DOOM on social media, revealing the scope of his impact and influence. A true underground legend and an unparalleled visionary, even inspiring musicians like Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, many have since looked to take comfort in DOOM's sprawling catalog. And as expected, his classic Madlib collaboration album Madvillany was among the most revisited.

The closest thing to a comic-book in aural fashion, MF DOOM's villainous album has been widely celebrated as an essential chapter of the hip-hop canon, a brilliantly executed effort from two innovators. Madlib's dusty production sets the perfect backdrop for DOOM's musings, his thought-provoking bars and immersive concepts providing plenty of replay value. For an emcee not exactly known for his accessibility, there's something strangely welcoming about Madvillany, an allure that only the most enigmatic and electrifying villains can conjure. Look no further than "Accordion" and "Figaro," two standouts that put his lyrical prowess on display.

Be sure to revisit MF DOOM and Madlib's timeless classic now, and share your favorite lyrics below. Rest in peace, DOOM. You will be missed.