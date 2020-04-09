Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sure have their fair share of critics. The Royal couple has decided to launch their own website for their foundation, Archewell, which they announced earlier this week. The foundation and website are meant to create education and support resources for several charitable groups.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the royal couple fumbled on gaining the URL for their website on time and it appears that they've been trolled for their tardiness. Archewellfoundation.com has now been cyber squatted, as some would refer to it as, by an individual that seemingly has a message to send to the Duchess. Whoever heads to the site will be redirected to Kanye West's "Gold Digger" music video and that doesn't seem to be just a coincidence. Meghan Markle has faced wide criticism for marrying into the Royal Family with many suggesting that she only did it to gain money or power. It's quite clear what the troll is suggesting.

Though this marks one of their first ventures without the support of the Palace, it isn't entirely a huge deal. The couple do have other options to lockdown a website in the future. However, they might want to act fast before other trolls start jumping on other possible URL's they could snatch.

